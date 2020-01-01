About this product

Creative Pack: Lemon Twist, Tangie, Strawberry Banana West Coast Cure's Creative Pack provides a 3-Jay offering of Cured Joints for the artistically inclined. Created from some of the fruitiest gas hybrids available, this pack of 1 gram joints represents an uplifting and motivational experience. A great choice for artists, musicians or anyone who is looking for some inspiration, these joints are a delicious way to empower your creative moments. The WCC Creative Pack Includes: 1 gram Lemon Twist Cured Joint – Lemon flavor; citrus aroma; creatively stimulating, physically relaxing 1 gram Tangie Cured Joint – Classic Tangie fire flavor; citrus, tangerine aroma; mentally uplifting, physically energetic 1 gram Strawberry Banana Cured Joint – Strawberry and berry flavor with petrol e