About this product

Apple Burst: The Apple Burst CUREPodTM produces a sweet vape with a hint of sour apple and petrol. A 50/50 hybrid oil by West Coast CureTM, this CUREpodTM will help uplift your spirits and elevate your mood. The Apple Burst CUREPodTM will leave consumers feeling that heady cerebral rush of inspiration after just one pull. In addition to cultivating a sense of enhanced creativity, the full body buzz from this fruity hybrid provides a bountiful high from head to toe. West Coast Cure CUREpodsTM are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.