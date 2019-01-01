 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  CUREpod Apple Burst - 0.5g

CUREpod Apple Burst - 0.5g

About this product

Apple Burst: The Apple Burst CUREPodTM produces a sweet vape with a hint of sour apple and petrol. A 50/50 hybrid oil by West Coast CureTM, this CUREpodTM will help uplift your spirits and elevate your mood. The Apple Burst CUREPodTM will leave consumers feeling that heady cerebral rush of inspiration after just one pull. In addition to cultivating a sense of enhanced creativity, the full body buzz from this fruity hybrid provides a bountiful high from head to toe. West Coast Cure CUREpodsTM are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.