CUREpod Battery - Black
by West Coast Cure
About this product
CUREpodsTM by West Coast CureTM embody the latest in high-tech cannabis vaping. Sleek, slim and fashionably discreet, the CUREpodTM premium vaporizer is currently available in blue, black and gold. Distinguished by 21st century draw-activated pod technology, it’s engineers have ultimately delivered a product that provides effortless airflow and a superior vaping experience. Compatible with all WCC CUREPodsTM (sold separately), and many of today’s most popular vaping pods, the rechargeable device includes one micro USB charging cable.
