 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. CUREpod Battery - Black

CUREpod Battery - Black

by West Coast Cure

Write a review
West Coast Cure Concentrates Cartridges CUREpod Battery - Black
West Coast Cure Concentrates Cartridges CUREpod Battery - Black
West Coast Cure Concentrates Cartridges CUREpod Battery - Black
West Coast Cure Concentrates Cartridges CUREpod Battery - Black
West Coast Cure Concentrates Cartridges CUREpod Battery - Black

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

CUREpodsTM by West Coast CureTM embody the latest in high-tech cannabis vaping. Sleek, slim and fashionably discreet, the CUREpodTM premium vaporizer is currently available in blue, black and gold. Distinguished by 21st century draw-activated pod technology, it’s engineers have ultimately delivered a product that provides effortless airflow and a superior vaping experience. Compatible with all WCC CUREPodsTM (sold separately), and many of today’s most popular vaping pods, the rechargeable device includes one micro USB charging cable.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.