CUREpods by West Coast Cure embody the latest in high-tech cannabis vaping. Sleek, slim, and fashionably discreet, the CUREpod premium vaporizer is currently available in green, purple, orange, red, blue, black, and gold. Distinguished by 21st-century draw-activated pod technology, it’s engineers have ultimately delivered a product that provides effortless airflow and a superior vaping experience. Compatible with all WCC CUREPods (sold separately), and many of today’s most popular vaping pods, the rechargeable device includes one micro USB charging cable.