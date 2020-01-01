 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. CUREpod Battery - Purple

CUREpod Battery - Purple

by West Coast Cure

Write a review
West Coast Cure Concentrates Cartridges CUREpod Battery - Purple
West Coast Cure Concentrates Cartridges CUREpod Battery - Purple
West Coast Cure Concentrates Cartridges CUREpod Battery - Purple
West Coast Cure Concentrates Cartridges CUREpod Battery - Purple

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

CUREpods by West Coast Cure embody the latest in high-tech cannabis vaping. Sleek, slim, and fashionably discreet, the CUREpod premium vaporizer is currently available in green, purple, orange, red, blue, black, and gold. Distinguished by 21st-century draw-activated pod technology, it’s engineers have ultimately delivered a product that provides effortless airflow and a superior vaping experience. Compatible with all WCC CUREPods (sold separately), and many of today’s most popular vaping pods, the rechargeable device includes one micro USB charging cable. * Contact a WCC account executive to learn more about bulk order discount opportunities.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.