CUREpod Birthday Cake - 0.5g

by West Coast Cure

About this product

The Birthday Cake CUREPodTM by West Coast CureTM is an Indica-dominant hybrid that offers both physical relief and toothsome flavor. Created from a sweet cross of GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) and Cherry Pie, the oil from the Birthday Cake strain provides soothing body effects with a celebratory savor. Known for its vanilla flavor and nutty undertones, WCC’s Birthday Cake CUREpodTM provides a natural way to end your day on a high note. With profoundly soothing effects that pacify the mind and sedate the body, this CUREpodTM makes any special day just a tad bit sweeter. West Coast Cure CUREpodsTM are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.