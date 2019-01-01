 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. CUREpod Gelato - 0.5g

CUREpod Gelato - 0.5g

by West Coast Cure

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

The Gelato CUREpodTM by West Coast CureTM is a tasty hybrid descended from the equally delicious and potent Thin Mint Cookies and Sunset Sherbet strains. A sweet vape oil that's not to be missed, the Gelato strain is perfect for creative productivity and moderate pain relief. A heavy hitter with a sweet-citrus nose, neophyte vapers should approach this potent CUREpodTM with caution. But consumers with an elevated tolerance level will definitely enjoy the Gelato CUREpod’sTM heavy-handed effects. West Coast Cure CUREpodsTM are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.