  5. CUREpod Grape Ape - 0.5g

CUREpod Grape Ape - 0.5g

by West Coast Cure

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

The Grape Ape CUREpodTM by West Coast CureTM is an Indica-leaning hybrid that inspires a tranquil and joyous outlook for the average consumer. A genetic mashup between Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and an Afghani landrace, the Grape Ape CUREpodTM is a grape-centric vape that delivers a deep sense of relief after a busy day of work. Grape Ape’s strain-derived oil stomps on misery and boredom after the first pull. As the vapors are exhaled, a sweet berry-like aroma both therapeutic and succulent fills the air. A functional anytime vape for the busy consumer, the Grape Ape CUREpodTM works as a perfect and discrete substitute for your favorite strain at 4:20. West Coast Cure CUREpodsTM are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.