About this product

The Grape Ape CUREpodTM by West Coast CureTM is an Indica-leaning hybrid that inspires a tranquil and joyous outlook for the average consumer. A genetic mashup between Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and an Afghani landrace, the Grape Ape CUREpodTM is a grape-centric vape that delivers a deep sense of relief after a busy day of work. Grape Ape’s strain-derived oil stomps on misery and boredom after the first pull. As the vapors are exhaled, a sweet berry-like aroma both therapeutic and succulent fills the air. A functional anytime vape for the busy consumer, the Grape Ape CUREpodTM works as a perfect and discrete substitute for your favorite strain at 4:20. West Coast Cure CUREpodsTM are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.