 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. CUREpod Jack Herer - 0.5g

CUREpod Jack Herer - 0.5g

by West Coast Cure

Write a review
West Coast Cure Concentrates Cartridges CUREpod Jack Herer - 0.5g
West Coast Cure Concentrates Cartridges CUREpod Jack Herer - 0.5g
West Coast Cure Concentrates Cartridges CUREpod Jack Herer - 0.5g
West Coast Cure Concentrates Cartridges CUREpod Jack Herer - 0.5g
West Coast Cure Concentrates Cartridges CUREpod Jack Herer - 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

The Jack Herer CUREpodTM is loaded with active compounds found in the classic strain. Jack Herer is a Sativa-dominant cross between a mysterious haze strain, Northern Lights #5, and a Shiva Skunk. The united terpenes found in these CUREpodsTM create a classic flavor profile with hints of lemon, pine, wood and spice. A great motivator that works well on relieving daily aches and pains, the Jack Herer CUREpodTM also cultivates a sense of energetic bliss mixed with a little creative joy. Known as a friendly daytime vape, our Jack Herer CUREpodTM is acknowledged as one of the best strains available for producing a therapeutic mindset with a sense of highly focused energy. West Coast Cure CUREpodsTM are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.