  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. CUREpod Lemon Cooler - 0.5g

CUREpod Lemon Cooler - 0.5g

by West Coast Cure

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

The Lemon Cooler CUREpodTM by West Coast CureTM is a tasty Sativa hybrid that smacks of sweet lemon citrus with a smooth fruity finish. Similar to an intoxicating dessert, Lemon Cooler CUREpodsTM invigorate consumers with their fresh lemon fragrance and energizing cannabinoids, making this a perfect CUREpodTM for a mid-day vape sesh. A happy, upbeat, and energizing CUREpodTM by WCCTM, Lemon Cooler is an invigorating hybrid with a friendly disposition. Thanks to its motivational nature, these CUREpodsTM are awesome for daytime use. West Coast Cure CUREpodsTM are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.