  5. CUREpod Mango Live Resin Sauce - 0.5g

CUREpod Mango Live Resin Sauce - 0.5g

by West Coast Cure

West Coast Cure’s Mango Live Resin Sauce CUREpod is a Sativa leaning vape known for its elevated THC levels and terpene-rich content. Extracted from a Mango Haze phenotype, the pod’s spicy aroma hits the nose with whispers of pepper and exotic fruit. Once inhaled, this live resin sauce stimulates the palate with a tingling sourness. Palliative and relaxing, this live resin sauce pod enjoys a slightly elevated CBD content. And that makes this CUREpod an ideal strain for anyone looking for a new favorite go-to vape pod! *West Coast Cure CUREpods are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.