West Coast Cure’s Mango Live Resin Sauce CUREpod is a Sativa leaning vape known for its elevated THC levels and terpene-rich content. Extracted from a Mango Haze phenotype, the pod’s spicy aroma hits the nose with whispers of pepper and exotic fruit. Once inhaled, this live resin sauce stimulates the palate with a tingling sourness. Palliative and relaxing, this live resin sauce pod enjoys a slightly elevated CBD content. And that makes this CUREpod an ideal strain for anyone looking for a new favorite go-to vape pod! *West Coast Cure CUREpods are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.