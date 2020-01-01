About this product

OG Kush Live Resin Sauce CUREPod delivers a potent Indica hit that embraces all the classic gassy, pine, and citrus flavors you’ve come to expect from this award-winning strain. A deliciously discreet vape that instills a flower-like high, the OG Kush pod captures the natural terpenes and cannabinoids from the strain’s highly-valued genetics. Another powerfully effective CUREPod by WCC, this high-tech vape is a perfect day-ending treat. The high from this live resin sauce pod provides a dreamy blend with a body-melting sense of relaxation. *West Coast Cure CUREpods are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.