CUREPod OG Kush Live Resin Sauce - 0.5g

by West Coast Cure

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

OG Kush Live Resin Sauce CUREPod delivers a potent Indica hit that embraces all the classic gassy, pine, and citrus flavors you’ve come to expect from this award-winning strain. A deliciously discreet vape that instills a flower-like high, the OG Kush pod captures the natural terpenes and cannabinoids from the strain’s highly-valued genetics. Another powerfully effective CUREPod by WCC, this high-tech vape is a perfect day-ending treat. The high from this live resin sauce pod provides a dreamy blend with a body-melting sense of relaxation. *West Coast Cure CUREpods are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.