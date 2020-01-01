 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CUREPod Pink Lemonade Live Resin Sauce - 0.5g

by West Coast Cure

About this product

Pink Lemonade Live Resin Sauce CUREPod relaxes the uptight psyche and allows for a productive mindset to flourish. Produced from the Sativa-dominant phenotype of the Pink Lemonade strain, this live resin sauce has a tangy, citrus flavor that’s reminiscent of its namesake beverage. Sweet, fruity, and mentally refreshing, thanks to its full spectrum of terpenes and cannabinoids, this pod is ideal for those seeking an authentic cannabis experience. *West Coast Cure CUREpods are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.