Pink Lemonade Live Resin Sauce CUREPod relaxes the uptight psyche and allows for a productive mindset to flourish. Produced from the Sativa-dominant phenotype of the Pink Lemonade strain, this live resin sauce has a tangy, citrus flavor that’s reminiscent of its namesake beverage. Sweet, fruity, and mentally refreshing, thanks to its full spectrum of terpenes and cannabinoids, this pod is ideal for those seeking an authentic cannabis experience. *West Coast Cure CUREpods are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.