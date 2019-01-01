About this product

The Skywalker OG CUREpodTM by West Coast CureTM is a hybrid that expresses sativa characteristics. A classic fusion of the respected Skywalker and OG Kush genetics, WCC’s Skywalker OG CUREpodTM provides flavorful relief for the discrete consumer. The Skywalker OG CUREPodTM has a classic nose; OG Kush with a hint of skunk-gas, pine, and lemon. Loaded with forceful terps and lemon flavors, this strain makes for one of the tastiest vapes available at your local dispensary or retailer. A CUREpodTM for the discerning consumer with a taste for luxury. West Coast Cure CUREpodsTM are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.