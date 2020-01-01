 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CUREpod Sunset Sherbet Live Resin Sauce - 0.5g

by West Coast Cure

About this product

Our Sunset Sherbet Live Resin Sauce CUREpod is created from the popular Indica-dominant strain that was first propagated by the Bay Area’s Mr. Sherbinski. A terpene-rich collaboration between OG Kush, Cherry Pie, Durban Poison, and Pink Panties, the sauce created from Sunset Sherbet makes for a potent vape with an intriguing flavor profile. Loaded with a candy-like flavor of berries, lemon-lime, skunk, and cookie dough, experienced consumers will enjoy a fantastic hit of flavor! The high from this sauce is great for heavy users with a high tolerance. *West Coast Cure CUREpods are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.