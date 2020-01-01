About this product

Our Sunset Sherbet Live Resin Sauce CUREpod is created from the popular Indica-dominant strain that was first propagated by the Bay Area’s Mr. Sherbinski. A terpene-rich collaboration between OG Kush, Cherry Pie, Durban Poison, and Pink Panties, the sauce created from Sunset Sherbet makes for a potent vape with an intriguing flavor profile. Loaded with a candy-like flavor of berries, lemon-lime, skunk, and cookie dough, experienced consumers will enjoy a fantastic hit of flavor! The high from this sauce is great for heavy users with a high tolerance. *West Coast Cure CUREpods are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.