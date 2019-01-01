 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

CUREpod Watermelon Sorbet - 0.5g

by West Coast Cure

About this product

The Watermelon Sorbet CUREpodTM is a highly effective, high-terpene oil that’s considered a 50/50 hybrid of Mango and Watermelon Zkittlez. Watermelon Sorbet is believed to be effective at elevating distraught moods and relieving hyperactive irritability. WCC’s Watermelon Sorbet CUREpodTM gives off a fruity aroma that merges tones of tart berries, grapes and watermelon. With a slightly slow onset, the effects from the Watermelon Sorbet CUREpodTM soon transport the tired body and worn psyche to a therapeutic place. West Coast Cure CUREpodsTM are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.