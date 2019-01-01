About this product

The Watermelon Sorbet CUREpodTM is a highly effective, high-terpene oil that’s considered a 50/50 hybrid of Mango and Watermelon Zkittlez. Watermelon Sorbet is believed to be effective at elevating distraught moods and relieving hyperactive irritability. WCC’s Watermelon Sorbet CUREpodTM gives off a fruity aroma that merges tones of tart berries, grapes and watermelon. With a slightly slow onset, the effects from the Watermelon Sorbet CUREpodTM soon transport the tired body and worn psyche to a therapeutic place. West Coast Cure CUREpodsTM are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.