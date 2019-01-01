About this product

The Zkittles CUREpodTM by West Coast CureTM is an Indica-dominant vape with a Sativa kick. A perennial winner at many of North America’s High Times Cannabis Cups, the Zkittles strain is known as a hybridized cross between Grapefruit and Grape Ape. The Zkittles CUREpodTM maintains a sweet and sour taste with a discreet smell and a fruity flavor for the masses. While the effects of the Zkittles CUREpodTM are physically relaxing, they also allow the consumer to remain motivated, observant and alert. The Zkittlez CUREpodTM is a sweet daytime vape. Far from disabling, this CUREpodTM is a thought-provoking toke for individuals looking for a creative way to mitigate daily bouts of anxiety and pain. West Coast Cure CUREpodsTM are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.