  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. CUREpod Zkittles - 0.5g

CUREpod Zkittles - 0.5g

by West Coast Cure

About this product

The Zkittles CUREpodTM by West Coast CureTM is an Indica-dominant vape with a Sativa kick. A perennial winner at many of North America’s High Times Cannabis Cups, the Zkittles strain is known as a hybridized cross between Grapefruit and Grape Ape. The Zkittles CUREpodTM maintains a sweet and sour taste with a discreet smell and a fruity flavor for the masses. While the effects of the Zkittles CUREpodTM are physically relaxing, they also allow the consumer to remain motivated, observant and alert. The Zkittlez CUREpodTM is a sweet daytime vape. Far from disabling, this CUREpodTM is a thought-provoking toke for individuals looking for a creative way to mitigate daily bouts of anxiety and pain. West Coast Cure CUREpodsTM are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.