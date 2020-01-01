 Loading…
Cypress OG 1/8th Canned Flower

by West Coast Cure

About this product

Cypress OG is a robust Indica dominant hybrid that makes for great ‘Hits from the Bong.’ Named after the talented 4:20 rap group Cypress Hill, this OG has all of the gassed-up flavor and smell you would expect from the godfathers of canna-rap. Loaded with a scent of loud pine and lemon, it’s effects are both sedative and enjoyable. This is a strain that should be smoked with good judgment. One hit, two hits, three hits, more…? Be prepared to settle in and relax after enjoying a few rips of Cypress OG. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.