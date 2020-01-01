About this product

Cypress OG is a robust Indica dominant hybrid that makes for great ‘Hits from the Bong.’ Named after the talented 4:20 rap group Cypress Hill, this OG has all of the gassed-up flavor and smell you would expect from the godfathers of canna-rap. Loaded with a scent of loud pine and lemon, it’s effects are both sedative and enjoyable. This is a strain that should be smoked with good judgment. One hit, two hits, three hits, more…? Be prepared to settle in and relax after enjoying a few rips of Cypress OG. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.