Dosi Kush is an Indica-dominate live resin sauce that boasts a fruity and petrol aroma with powerful effect. Hit by the subtle taste of fresh earth and mint, the palate is overwhelmed with a smooth and earthy flavor profile. A dab of these gassed up extracts is rewarded with an intense lemon and pine flavor that has a distinctly fuel-filled exhale. Both long-lasting and vibrant, a dab of these full throttle extracts provide a persuasive and easygoing high for the knowledgeable consumer. Best utilized as a post-work indulgence, a dab Dosi Kush alleviates minor bouts of physical discomfort and allows for the relaxed mindset to flourish. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.