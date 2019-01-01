 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Dosicake Live Resin Sauce

Dosicake Live Resin Sauce

by West Coast Cure

Write a review
West Coast Cure Concentrates Solvent Dosicake Live Resin Sauce
West Coast Cure Concentrates Solvent Dosicake Live Resin Sauce
West Coast Cure Concentrates Solvent Dosicake Live Resin Sauce
West Coast Cure Concentrates Solvent Dosicake Live Resin Sauce
West Coast Cure Concentrates Solvent Dosicake Live Resin Sauce

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Dosi cake Live Resin Sauce is an Indica dominant extract that expresses a unique flavor profile of sweet doughy vanilla with an earth and fuel finish. Steeped in Cookie Family genetics, the sauce is fragrant, persuasive, and ready to aid with alleviating minor aches and pains. A high terp dab that provides a laid-back sense of collective repose, Dosicake Live Resin Sauce can be overwhelming to the newcomers but is excellent for mitigating chronic pain, stress, and anxiety. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.