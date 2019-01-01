 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Dosidos 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

by West Coast Cure

About this product

Dosi Dos by WCCTM is an Indica-leaning cultivar that’s a frost-covered treat for the discerning cannabis palate. The strain is a hybrid cross between Face Off OG and OGBK, which exudes a distinct nose of pine, earth and funk. Floral with earthy undertones and a slight gassy finish, Dosi Dos is another relaxing strain. Big, bold and beautiful, the fully expressed buds have an entrancing violet color and hefty trichome production. A uniquely social strain, Dosi Dos is believed to help mitigate social anxiety and enhance physical activities, and under the right conditions, help with productivity. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro-sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.