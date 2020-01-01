About this product

Dragon's Breath? While we have never actually smelled a real dragon's breath, we imagine this strain captures it's aroma perfectly; a fire-breathing combination of kerosene and petroleum with a slight touch of funk. A genetic cross of the SFV and Chem strains, Dragons Breath has a distinctive taste of fuel that lingers on your tongue. This unique cultivar was hatched for your smoking pleasure and is guaranteed to get you LIT with its high THC-content and heavy indica traits. * All of West Coast Cure's indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.