Crabcakes & Cannabis Beanie
by Crabcakes & Cannabis
1 piece
$20.00
Pickup 42.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Face Mints is a superb Indica dominant hybrid flower that crosses the potent Face Off OG strain with Kush Mints. Chunky, dense, and olive green, the buds are coated with glistening trichomes and colorful pistils. An aromatic cultivar for the seasoned consumer, Face Mints exudes a sweet and minty fragrance with a petrol finish. The flavor smacks of sweet citrus, spice, and a minty fuel -- and the effect is strong with a quick onset. Face Mints are a great strain to aid in the relaxing process at the end of a busy day. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
The story of Face Off OG begins in the late 1990s in California when Archive Seeds was gifted with the seeds of an exceptional OG Kush phenotype. This 70/30 indica-dominant hybrid shares its name with the 1997 movie in which Nicolas Cage and John Travolta literally swap faces (“I want to take his face…off!”), and the experience this strain has to offer could arguably be compared to losing your face. Dizzying euphoria goes straight to the head in an intensely psychoactive experience best reserved for veteran consumers. Its crushing full-body effects make this strain a great choice for consumers attending to physical discomfort or for relaxing on a lazy weekend.
Be the first to review this product.