Fatso Live Rosin Fresh Press is an Indica leaning hybrid concentrate that unites the powerful genetics of Legend OG with GMO Cookies. An authoritative extract from two award-winning strains, this Fatso LRFP delivers a knockout blow of potency and flavor. Flavorful, pacifying, and loaded with an aromatic hit of garlic, coffee, and skunk, Fatso leaves the consumer with a lofty mindset and relaxed physique. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.