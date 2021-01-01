 Loading…

Indica

Fatso Live Rosin Fresh Press

by West Coast Cure

About this product

Fatso Live Rosin Fresh Press is an Indica leaning hybrid concentrate that unites the powerful genetics of Legend OG with GMO Cookies. An authoritative extract from two award-winning strains, this Fatso LRFP delivers a knockout blow of potency and flavor. Flavorful, pacifying, and loaded with an aromatic hit of garlic, coffee, and skunk, Fatso leaves the consumer with a lofty mindset and relaxed physique. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

About this strain

Fatso

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

This cross of GMO Cookies and Legend OG comes from Colorado breeder Cannarado. Not for the faint of lungs, Fatso is a newer strain that caters to gas, Kush, and Cookies alike. This funky, fuel-tasting indica is high in THC and comes covered in trichomes, making it great for hash. Make sure you’re close to the couch for this one, you won’t want to get up.

