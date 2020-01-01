About this product

Fatso OG is an Indica leaning hybrid that unites the powerful phenotypes of Legend OG with GMO Cookies. An authoritative collaboration between two award-winning strains, this OG delivers a knockout blow of potency and flavor. As suggested by the strain's name, Fatso's top-shelf gene pool is expressed by the strain's massive flower structure. Stinky, Stoney, and loaded with an aromatic and potent hit of garlic, coffee, and skunk, the effects of Fatso OG instills a tranquil, narcotic-like sensation. * All of West Coast Cure's indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.