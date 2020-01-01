Sour Diesel Shatter 1g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
1 gram
$50.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Foreign Glue Live Resin Badder is a hybrid extract from a select phenotype of Original Glue. Sure to please even the pickiest of consumers, Foreign Glue Live Resin Badder has a sweet and earthy flavor profile with hints of vanilla and cream. A go-to badder for the daily dabber, the effects produce a great mindset that can be enjoyed throughout the day. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
