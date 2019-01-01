 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Foreign Glue Pre-Roll - 1g

by West Coast Cure

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

West Coast Cure’sTM Foreign Glue Cure Joint is a hybrid that is a select phenotype of the Original Glue strain. A joint that’s sure to please even the most discriminating of smokers, it provides a sweet and earthy flavor with hints of vanilla. A great wake-and-bake strain with a solid overall high, this one can easily be enjoyed throughout the day. The Foreign Glue Cure Joint is a terpene and cannabinoid fueled smoke that’s overtly pungent and skunky. The strain is thought to be useful for consumers looking to manage conditions like insomnia, depression, and loss of appetite. Due to its high THC content and genetic link to Gorilla Glue #4, this strain is believed to help with chronic pain. * West Coast Cure Cured Joints are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.