Fritter OG is a sweet and powerful Indica cross of Apple Fritter and Tahoe OG. Glazed by nature's sticky and potent trichomes, the strain combines the best of both gene pools. Delicious, tangy, and loaded with a crisp apple flavor, Fritter OG has a sharp petrol inhale and cool menthol exhale. All blended into a beautiful and chunky frost-covered flower. The strain provides an intense Indica high with some seriously euphoric effects. The net results make Fritter OG a sure-fire way to please your buddies and keep them coming back for more. * All of West Coast Cure's indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.