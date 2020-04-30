 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Funnel Cake Solventless Rosin

by West Coast Cure

About this product

Funnel Cake rosin by West Coast Cure is a select Indica-dominant extract created from a unique phenotype of the Cookies Fam’s Wedding Cake strain. Gassed up and ready for dabbing, the rosin’s aroma is expressed by a sweet and doughy nose, earthy flavors, and has a petroleum exhale. Washed and pressed from fresh frozen flowers, the solventless hash rosin offers an extremely potent dab. Stoney AF, it produces a robust and clean high with flavor to match it. Loaded with hints of vanilla, pine, and lemon, this rosin instills a unique cerebral outlook and is acknowledged for its delightful and aromatic essence. Calming, euphoric, and generating a sedate mindset, these extracts work to mitigate mild bouts of physical pain. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.