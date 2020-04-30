About this product

Funnel Cake rosin by West Coast Cure is a select Indica-dominant extract created from a unique phenotype of the Cookies Fam’s Wedding Cake strain. Gassed up and ready for dabbing, the rosin’s aroma is expressed by a sweet and doughy nose, earthy flavors, and has a petroleum exhale. Washed and pressed from fresh frozen flowers, the solventless hash rosin offers an extremely potent dab. Stoney AF, it produces a robust and clean high with flavor to match it. Loaded with hints of vanilla, pine, and lemon, this rosin instills a unique cerebral outlook and is acknowledged for its delightful and aromatic essence. Calming, euphoric, and generating a sedate mindset, these extracts work to mitigate mild bouts of physical pain. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.