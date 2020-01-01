 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Garlic Chem 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

by West Coast Cure

West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Garlic Chem 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)
About this product

Garlic Chem is an Indica leaning hybrid that expresses a noticeable garlic taste, a bionic nose, and a dense, colorful appearance. A high-THC strain from the Chemdawg gene pool, it's aroma is a heady mixture of gassed up herbs and spices. Paying homage to the old-school Chem strains, Garlic Chem's diesel-like aroma is a heads up to the strain's therapeutic effects. Both high-tolerance users and newbie consumers can expect to experience a moment of cerebral relaxation, coupled with a heavy-body high. * All of West Coast Cure's indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.