About this product

Garlic Chem is an Indica leaning hybrid that expresses a noticeable garlic taste, a bionic nose, and a dense, colorful appearance. A high-THC strain from the Chemdawg gene pool, it's aroma is a heady mixture of gassed up herbs and spices. Paying homage to the old-school Chem strains, Garlic Chem's diesel-like aroma is a heads up to the strain's therapeutic effects. Both high-tolerance users and newbie consumers can expect to experience a moment of cerebral relaxation, coupled with a heavy-body high. * All of West Coast Cure's indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.