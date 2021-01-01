 Loading…

Garlic Juice 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

by West Coast Cure

West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Garlic Juice 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Garlic Juice by West Coast Cure is a new Indica dominant hybrid flower from Oni Seed CO. An appetizing strain that crosses GMO and Papaya, this cultivar has a gassy aroma with a complex spiciness and a light pine finish. Its overall flavor profile smacks of GMO’s zesty garlic & cloves and finishes with Papaya’s sweet fruit notes. A great smoke for relaxing after work or on a lazy day off, the effects are powerful and prolonged. * All of West Coast Cure's indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

