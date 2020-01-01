 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Gas OG 1/8 Canned Flower (3.5g)

Gas OG 1/8 Canned Flower (3.5g)

by West Coast Cure

Write a review
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Gas OG 1/8 Canned Flower (3.5g)
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Gas OG 1/8 Canned Flower (3.5g)
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Gas OG 1/8 Canned Flower (3.5g)
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Gas OG 1/8 Canned Flower (3.5g)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Fill’er up with Gas OG, please! Gas OG by West Coast Cure is an Indica dominant strain that was selected for its high-octane potency and powerful nose. An anxiety-melting cross between Platinum OG and Gasmask genetics, this gassed-up strain delivers a vigours hit of petrol-pleasure on the inhale and a hint of lemons and pine on the exhale. In other words, if you appreciate a great OG, you're in for a serious treat with this new WCC strain! * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro-sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.