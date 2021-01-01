Gas OG - 7g CUREsmalls
About this product
Fill’er up with Gas OG, please! Gas OG by West Coast Cure is an Indica dominant strain that was selected for its high-octane potency and powerful nose. An anxiety-melting cross between Platinum OG and Gasmask genetics, this gassed-up strain delivers a vigours hit of petrol-pleasure on the inhale and a hint of lemons and pine on the exhale. In other words, if you appreciate a great OG, you're in for a serious treat with this new WCC strain! * All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
About this brand
West Coast Cure
About this strain
All Gas OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
All Gas OG is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of All Gas OG - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
