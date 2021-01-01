About this product

Fill’er up with Gas OG, please! Gas OG by West Coast Cure is an Indica dominant strain that was selected for its high-octane potency and powerful nose. An anxiety-melting cross between Platinum OG and Gasmask genetics, this gassed-up strain delivers a vigours hit of petrol-pleasure on the inhale and a hint of lemons and pine on the exhale. In other words, if you appreciate a great OG, you're in for a serious treat with this new WCC strain! * All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.