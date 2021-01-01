 Loading…

Hybrid

by West Coast Cure

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Fill’er up with Gas OG, please! Gas OG by West Coast Cure is an Indica dominant strain that was selected for its high-octane potency and powerful nose. An anxiety-melting cross between Platinum OG and Gasmask genetics, this gassed-up strain delivers a vigours hit of petrol-pleasure on the inhale and a hint of lemons and pine on the exhale. In other words, if you appreciate a great OG, you're in for a serious treat with this new WCC strain! * All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

About this strain

All Gas OG

All Gas OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

All Gas OG is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of All Gas OG - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

