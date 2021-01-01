Gelato 41 - 3.5g CUREflower
About this product
Gelato 41 by WCC is an Indica leaning hybrid cross of a Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies phenotype and Sunset Sherbet. Created from one of the best phenos from the original Gelato strain, 41’s flavor is sweet and fruity with a taste that mimics its nose. Offering a gassed-up hit of baked goods and petrol, its savor lingers on your palate long after your exhale. Gelato 41’s perfectly cured flowers are chunky and well frosted with potent trichomes. Mean, green, and flashing multiple hues of purple calyxes, its effects are a pleasant and uplifting experience for the head. A motivating daytime smoke, Gelato 41 pairs nicely with that afternoon cup of joe. * All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
About this brand
West Coast Cure
About this strain
Gelato #41
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Linalool
Gelato #41 is a hybrid strain that is high in THC and offers a heavy, relaxing body high without clouding the mind. Gelato 41 is made by crossing Sunset Sherbert and Thin Mint Cookies. This strain has buds that grow in an array of colors, from light green to purple, with trichomes that put out a sweet and earthy aroma alongside hints of lavender and pine. New consumers should know that Gelato 41 is potent and the high is best reserved for those looking for a new heavy hitter. This strain comes from the Cookies Family in California.
