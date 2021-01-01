About this product

Gelato 41 by WCC is an Indica leaning hybrid cross of a Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies phenotype and Sunset Sherbet. Created from one of the best phenos from the original Gelato strain, 41’s flavor is sweet and fruity with a taste that mimics its nose. Offering a gassed-up hit of baked goods and petrol, its savor lingers on your palate long after your exhale. Gelato 41’s perfectly cured flowers are chunky and well frosted with potent trichomes. Mean, green, and flashing multiple hues of purple calyxes, its effects are a pleasant and uplifting experience for the head. A motivating daytime smoke, Gelato 41 pairs nicely with that afternoon cup of joe. * All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.