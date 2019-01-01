 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Gelato Cake 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

by West Coast Cure

Gelato Cake is a hybrid that combines the distinctive phenotypes of CookieFam’s Gelato and Wedding Cake strains. As one of the loudest of WCC’s new strains, Gelato Cake’s beautifully persevered buds are fragrant, palatable, compact and potent. A sweet and floral smoke, a hit from this cake provides the consumer with a rush of wild berries and a doughy smooth exhale. This new strain is a delicious dessert-like treat any time of the day or night. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.