 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Glazed Apricot - 7g CUREsmalls

Glazed Apricot - 7g CUREsmalls

by West Coast Cure

Write a review
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Glazed Apricot - 7g CUREsmalls
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Glazed Apricot - 7g CUREsmalls

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Glazed Apricots by West Coast Cure are a tasty, summertime Sativa dominant hybrid. Packed with a multitude of seasonal flavors, it smacks of sweet apricot, citrus, pine, and petrol. The nose is equally complex with a strong, piney front end followed by a punch of citrus and light gassiness. The high has a nice Sativa effect. Energetic and cerebral, it makes for a great starter strain in your daily lineup. * All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

About this strain

Apricot Helix

Apricot Helix
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review