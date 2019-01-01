Goji OG Live Resin Badder
by West Coast CureWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Goji OG live resin badder is a delicious Sativa-dominant extract that’s packed with exotic flavors! A sweet cross of Nepali OG and Snowlotus genetics, these dabs pack a tropical punch of ripe summer berries with a light and cool menthol-like finish. Sultry, uplifting and euphoric, a quick dab of Goji OG is a great way to kickstart your busy day! * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.