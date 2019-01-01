 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Goji OG Live Resin Badder

by West Coast Cure

Goji OG live resin badder is a delicious Sativa-dominant extract that’s packed with exotic flavors! A sweet cross of Nepali OG and Snowlotus genetics, these dabs pack a tropical punch of ripe summer berries with a light and cool menthol-like finish. Sultry, uplifting and euphoric, a quick dab of Goji OG is a great way to kickstart your busy day! * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.