Sour Diesel Shatter 1g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
1 gram
$50.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Gorilla Cake Live Resin Sauce is a muscular concentrate for the stressed-out primate. Created from the Indica dominant hybrid cross of GG and Wedding Cake, this live resin sauce produces a doughy palate with a sweet-pine and spicy nose. A dab of this robust sauce is accentuated by its earthy sweetness and peppery exhale. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
Be the first to review this product.