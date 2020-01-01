 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Get local results

Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Gorilla Cake Live Resin Sauce

Gorilla Cake Live Resin Sauce

by West Coast Cure

Write a review
West Coast Cure Concentrates Solvent Gorilla Cake Live Resin Sauce
West Coast Cure Concentrates Solvent Gorilla Cake Live Resin Sauce

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Gorilla Cake Live Resin Sauce is a muscular concentrate for the stressed-out primate. Created from the Indica dominant hybrid cross of GG and Wedding Cake, this live resin sauce produces a doughy palate with a sweet-pine and spicy nose. A dab of this robust sauce is accentuated by its earthy sweetness and peppery exhale. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.