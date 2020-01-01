 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Grape Gas 1 Gram Flower

Grape Gas 1 Gram Flower

by West Coast Cure

Write a review
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Grape Gas 1 Gram Flower

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Grape Gas by WCC is a high-octane strain for the low-motivation psyche. A delicious hybrid cross of Purple Halitosis #4 x The Truth, the strain was first propagated by the skilled cultivators at True Canna Genetics. While the flower’s terpene profile conveys a relaxing aroma of ripe grapes and citrus, its flavor delivers a complex hit of sweet candy, tropical fruit and features a light petrol finish. Grape Gas works excellent as a wake-and-bake motivator, or for enhancing late-night social activities. * All of West Coast Cure’s 1 gram top-shelf indoor flowers are packaged in nitro sealed mylar bags for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.