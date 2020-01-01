About this product

Grape Gas by WCC is a high-octane strain for the low-motivation psyche. A delicious hybrid cross of Purple Halitosis #4 x The Truth, the strain was first propagated by the skilled cultivators at True Canna Genetics. While the flower’s terpene profile conveys a relaxing aroma of ripe grapes and citrus, its flavor delivers a complex hit of sweet candy, tropical fruit and features a light petrol finish. Grape Gas works excellent as a wake-and-bake motivator, or for enhancing late-night social activities. * All of West Coast Cure’s 1 gram top-shelf indoor flowers are packaged in nitro sealed mylar bags for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.