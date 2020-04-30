Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Grape Pie Live Resin Badder is a heavy-hitting, Indica-dominant extract that combines the delicious terpene profiles of Grape Stomper and Cherry Pie. A byproduct of Cannarado Genetics' Grape Pie strain, this live resin badder delivers a mouth-watering hit of robust flavor. Both fruity and doughy, it's loaded with sweet undertones and has a smooth finish. Another soothing and euphoric concentrate for today's consumer, Grape Pie's effects hit hard and fast. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
Be the first to review this product.