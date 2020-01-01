 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Grapes 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

by West Coast Cure

About this product

Grapes is a muscular Indica dominant hybrid strain that’s a cross of Grape Pie and a distinctive phenotype of GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). Loaded with undeniable bag appeal, these alluring flowers, dusted with trichomes, express a deep purple and green hue. The nose on this cultivar is sweet and fruity with tones of Concord grapes, berries, and a subtle gassy finish. And the taste matches the smell! The flavor produces a smooth, well-defined grape zest that lingers on the tongue. Often testing in the mid-20-percentile for THC, this is a potent and powerful strain that high-tolerance users will be thankful to hit -- provided you can find it available. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.