About this product

Grapes is a muscular Indica dominant hybrid strain that’s a cross of Grape Pie and a distinctive phenotype of GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). Loaded with undeniable bag appeal, these alluring flowers, dusted with trichomes, express a deep purple and green hue. The nose on this cultivar is sweet and fruity with tones of Concord grapes, berries, and a subtle gassy finish. And the taste matches the smell! The flavor produces a smooth, well-defined grape zest that lingers on the tongue. Often testing in the mid-20-percentile for THC, this is a potent and powerful strain that high-tolerance users will be thankful to hit -- provided you can find it available. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.