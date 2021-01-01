About this product

Grease Cookies Live Rosin Fresh Press by WCC is a succulent hybrid mix of Grease Monkey and Girl Scout Cookies. A sure-fire treat for the experienced dabber's senses, it expresses a nice gassy nose with a strong skunky taste. Front-end loaded with hints of vanilla and sweet cookie dough, Grease Cookies has a creamy and satisfying exhale. Once ripped and released, the effects begin to creep throughout your body, providing an overall sense of euphoria and bliss. A high-end dab for the sophisticated consumer, you won’t want to miss this gassy treat! * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.