Grease Cookies Live Rosin Fresh Press
by West Coast Cure
About this product
Grease Cookies Live Rosin Fresh Press by WCC is a succulent hybrid mix of Grease Monkey and Girl Scout Cookies. A sure-fire treat for the experienced dabber's senses, it expresses a nice gassy nose with a strong skunky taste. Front-end loaded with hints of vanilla and sweet cookie dough, Grease Cookies has a creamy and satisfying exhale. Once ripped and released, the effects begin to creep throughout your body, providing an overall sense of euphoria and bliss. A high-end dab for the sophisticated consumer, you won’t want to miss this gassy treat! * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
About this brand
West Coast Cure
About this strain
Grease Monkey
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Grease Monkey is a sweet hybrid marijuana strain with earthy and skunky overtones. Created by Exotic Genetix, Grease Monkey is a cross of GG4 x Cookies and Cream. This strain saddles the consumer with a lazy, munchie-fueled body buzz that may soften the blow of chronic pain, nausea, and stress. While defined as a hybrid, this Grease Monkey’s deep relaxation will naturally lead some consumers toward sleep, so mind your dosage.
