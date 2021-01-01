 Loading…
  Grease Cookies Live Rosin Fresh Press
Grease Cookies Live Rosin Fresh Press

by West Coast Cure

About this product

Grease Cookies Live Rosin Fresh Press by WCC is a succulent hybrid mix of Grease Monkey and Girl Scout Cookies. A sure-fire treat for the experienced dabber's senses, it expresses a nice gassy nose with a strong skunky taste. Front-end loaded with hints of vanilla and sweet cookie dough, Grease Cookies has a creamy and satisfying exhale. Once ripped and released, the effects begin to creep throughout your body, providing an overall sense of euphoria and bliss. A high-end dab for the sophisticated consumer, you won’t want to miss this gassy treat! * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

About this strain

Grease Monkey

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Grease Monkey is a sweet hybrid marijuana strain with earthy and skunky overtones. Created by Exotic Genetix, Grease Monkey is a cross of GG4 x Cookies and Cream. This strain saddles the consumer with a lazy, munchie-fueled body buzz that may soften the blow of chronic pain, nausea, and stress. While defined as a hybrid, this Grease Monkey’s deep relaxation will naturally lead some consumers toward sleep, so mind your dosage.

 

