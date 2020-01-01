 Loading…

Grease Monkey 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

by West Coast Cure

West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Grease Monkey 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)
About this product

Grease Monkey is a high-performance, Indica dominant hybrid that was first bred by Exotic Genetix. A cross of Original Glue (Original Glue) and Cookies n’ Cream, the combined genetics creates a funky, chunky, and skunky flower. Revved up with a gassy nose, Grease Monkey expresses a skunky but sweet flavor with vanilla hints and a creamy doughiness. Offering a sweet petrol palate with creeping effects, Grease Monkey is a definite heavy hitter for the smoking rotation. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

