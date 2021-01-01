About this product

Grease Monkey by WCC™ is a high-performance, Indica dominant hybrid that was first bred by Exotic Genetix. A cross of Gorilla Glue #4 (GG4) and Cookies n’ Cream, the combined genetics creates a funky, chunky, and skunky flower. Revved up with a gassy nose, Grease Monkey expresses a skunky but sweet flavor with vanilla hints and a creamy doughiness. Offering a sweet petrol palate with creeping effects, Grease Monkey is a definite heavy hitter for the smoking rotation. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.