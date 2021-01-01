Grease Monkey - 7g CUREsmalls
Grease Monkey by WCC™ is a high-performance hybrid that was first bred by Exotic Genetix. A cross of Gorilla Glue #4 (GG4) and Cookies n’ Cream, the combined genetics creates a funky, chunky, and skunky flower. Revved up with a gassy nose, Grease Monkey expresses a skunky but sweet flavor with vanilla hints and a creamy doughiness. Offering a sweet petrol palate with creeping effects, Grease Monkey is a definite heavy hitter for the smoking rotation. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Original Glue, also known as "Gorilla Glue," "Original Glue," "GG4," and "Gorilla Glue #4" is a potent hybrid marijuana strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).
