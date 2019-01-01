 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Gushers 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

by West Coast Cure

About this product

Gushers from West Coast CureTM is a slightly Indica-dominant hybrid that combines the sweet and fruity flavors of Gelato with a strong and gassy hit of Triangle Kush. A hard-hitting and delicious strain, Gushers is a canna-seurs’ delight. Preserved in WCC’sTM nitro-sealed can, the flowers flash crystal-encrusted hues of violet and bright golden pistils when unsealed. Steeped in that energetic and fruity Gelato flavor that’s known for cultivating a deep sense of relaxation, Gushers delivers a unique flavor profile that mixes sour berries with creamy cookies. Sweet, velvety and potent, the nug’s psychoactive compounds allow for a peaceful mindset and deep reflection. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.