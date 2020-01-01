 Loading…
Hindu Master 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

by West Coast Cure

About this product

Hindu Master is a Zenned-out Indica dominant hybrid that's sure to put a smile on your face. Bread from Hindu Kush -- a pure landrace Indica -- and crossed with Master Kush, this cultivar expresses a rich palate of earthiness and smooth sandalwood. While the inhale is all citrus, pepper, and pine, the exhale is accentuated by a nice skunky finish. A truly delicious strain, the effects are robust but not overwhelming. * All of West Coast Cure's indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.