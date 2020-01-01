Reserve 5th Element
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Hindu Master is a Zenned-out Indica dominant hybrid that’s sure to put a smile on your face. Bread from Hindu Kush -- a pure landrace Indica -- and crossed with Master Kush, this cultivar expresses a rich palate of earthiness and smooth sandalwood. While the inhale is all citrus, pepper, and pine, the exhale is accentuated by a nice skunky finish. A truly delicious strain, the effects are robust but not overwhelming. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
