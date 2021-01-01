 Loading…

Honeydew - 3.5g CUREflower

by West Coast Cure

About this product

Honeydew is a succulent and powerful Indica-dominant cross between Cookies ‘N Cream, Chem 4, and a select phenotype of Chem D Bx2. While these genetics provide a petrol aroma that's layered with pine and coffee, it's Cookies lineage instills a sweet and earthy flavor profile. The effect delivers a rush of cerebral bliss that swells into a full-body high within a few minutes. * All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

