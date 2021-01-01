About this product

Honeydew is a succulent and powerful Indica-dominant cross between Cookies ‘N Cream, Chem 4, and a select phenotype of Chem D Bx2. While these genetics provide a petrol aroma that's layered with pine and coffee, it's Cookies lineage instills a sweet and earthy flavor profile. The effect delivers a rush of cerebral bliss that swells into a full-body high within a few minutes. * All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.