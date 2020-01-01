Reserve 24k Gold
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Ice Cream Cake is a powerful Indica dominant hybrid that was first propagated by the talented cultivators at Seed Junky Genetics. A cross of Wedding Cake x Gelato 33, Ice Cream Cake is a frosted treat that packs on the flavor. A delicious cultivar with a sweet and creamy nose, it's genuinely a dessert-like smoke. Expressing a doughy and vanilla flavor profile, its taste is punctuated by a light gassiness. * All of West Coast Cure's indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
