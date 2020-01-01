 Loading…
Ice Cream Cake 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

by West Coast Cure

West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Ice Cream Cake 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Ice Cream Cake is a powerful Indica dominant hybrid that was first propagated by the talented cultivators at Seed Junky Genetics. A cross of Wedding Cake x Gelato 33, Ice Cream Cake is a frosted treat that packs on the flavor. A delicious cultivar with a sweet and creamy nose, it's genuinely a dessert-like smoke. Expressing a doughy and vanilla flavor profile, its taste is punctuated by a light gassiness. * All of West Coast Cure's indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.