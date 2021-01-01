Ice Cream Sundae - 3.5g CUREflower
by West Coast CureWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Ice Cream Sundae is a powerful Indica dominant hybrid that was first propagated by the talented cultivators at Seed Junky Genetics. A cross of Wedding Cake x Gelato 33, Ice Cream Sundae is a frosted treat that packs on the flavor. A delicious cultivar with a sweet and creamy nose, it's genuinely a dessert-like smoke. Expressing a doughy and vanilla flavor profile, its taste is punctuated by a light gassiness. * All of West Coast Cure's indoor top-shelf flowers are compliant with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
About this brand
West Coast Cure
About this strain
Wedding Cake
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Wedding Cake is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Wedding Cake provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain features a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.